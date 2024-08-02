Published 20:13 IST, August 2nd 2024
With temperatures soaring in Paris Olympics, Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes
Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country's sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.
- Sports
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
खेल मंत्री मनसुख मंडाविया | Image: x
