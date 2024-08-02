sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:13 IST, August 2nd 2024

With temperatures soaring in Paris Olympics, Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes

Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country's sports ministry to make their stay comfortable.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
sports minister mansukh mandaviya
खेल मंत्री मनसुख मंडाविया | Image: x
  • 2 min read
