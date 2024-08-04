sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:13 IST, August 4th 2024

Won't retire until I get Olympic medal: Deepika Kumari after disappointment in Paris

Deepika, 30, appeared in her fourth consecutive Olympics in Paris, making a remarkable comeback after becoming a mother for the first time in December 2022, when she gave birth to her daughter.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Deepika Kumari
India's Deepika Kumari during the women's team quarterfinals competition between the Netherlands at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
17:13 IST, August 4th 2024