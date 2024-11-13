Published 23:46 IST, November 13th 2024
Pastrnak's goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2
David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2 | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
23:46 IST, November 13th 2024