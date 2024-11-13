sb.scorecardresearch
  • Pastrnak's goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2

Published 23:46 IST, November 13th 2024

Pastrnak's goal completes rally as Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2

David Pastrnak scored with 1:47 to play as the Boston Bruins scored three third-period goals to come back for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night. Pastrnak’s shot from the left circle trickled through Jordan Binnington’s pads and slid just over the goal line.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2
Bruins come back to stun Blues 3-2 | Image: AP
