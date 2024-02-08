English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Pebble Beach rerun gets 3 times more linear TV viewers than LIV Golf

When inclement weather forced the PGA Tour to postpone the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the NFL took a break prior to Super Bowl week, LIV Golf had the stage to itself.

Associated Press Television News
Wyndham Clark
Wyndham Clark holds the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LIV Golf had the stage to itself when the PGA Tour's final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was postponed because of weather and the NFL was off before Super Bowl week.

According to Nielsen TV data, the PGA Tour still attracted three times as many viewers Sunday while showing a rerun of the third round.

LIV Golf Mayakoba, where Joaquin Niemann won a four-hole playoff in near darkness over Sergio Garcia, pulled in 432,000 viewers on the CW Network, its most ever.

Pebble Beach had over 1.21 million viewers on CBS for a rerun of Wyndham Clark setting the course record with a 60 in the third round. The tour canceled the final round later Sunday evening and Clark was declared the winner.

Saturday's live coverage brought 1.91 million viewers for Pebble Beach, compared with 168,000 for Mayakoba.

The average audience for the final round of LIV Golf Mayakoba was 48% higher than the previous year. Along with the four-hole playoff, Masters champion Jon Rahm made his LIV debut and was tied for the lead until a bogey-bogey finish.

This is the third season of LIV Golf. It plays this week in Las Vegas, site of the Super Bowl, with a 54-hole event ending on Saturday. The PGA Tour is 300 miles away at the WM Phoenix Open.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

