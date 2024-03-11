Advertisement

Spain's Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s 200M Open Sprint Race respectively in the inaugural India Paddle Festival here on Sunday.

Perez clocked a time of 2 minutes 37 seconds to take the top prize while Barreras claimed the title in 2 minutes 55 seconds.

Hosts India also had a moment of pride too when the paddlers gave them a clean sweep of medals in the 200M Junior Sprint category.