Published 19:12 IST, October 9th 2024
PGA Tour back in Utah for the first time in six decades and European tour goes to site of Olympics
BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIPSite: Ivins, Utah.Course: Black Desert Resort GC. Yardage: 7,371. Par: 71.Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,350,000.Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).Defending champion: New tournament.FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
PGA Tour commissioner | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
19:12 IST, October 9th 2024