sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • Sports /
  • PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland

Published 20:17 IST, August 13th 2024

PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland

: Memphis, Tennessee.Course: TPC Southwind. Yardage: 7,243. Par: 70.Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $3.6 million.Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland
PGA Tour postseason begins and LPGA starts gearing up for final major in Scotland | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 8 min read
Advertisement

20:17 IST, August 13th 2024