Published 18:01 IST, August 19th 2024
PGTI regulars Ahlawat, Rashid & Mane among golfers to tee off at Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship
Some of the top players, including Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas and Rashid Khan, will vie for honours when the inaugural edition of the Chennai Pro Championship tees off at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Golf | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:01 IST, August 19th 2024