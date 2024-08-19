Published 18:01 IST, August 19th 2024

PGTI regulars Ahlawat, Rashid & Mane among golfers to tee off at Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship

Some of the top players, including Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas and Rashid Khan, will vie for honours when the inaugural edition of the Chennai Pro Championship tees off at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Tuesday.