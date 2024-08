Published 18:11 IST, August 21st 2024

Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward delivers 3-run homer in 8th as Dodgers rally to beat Mariners 6-3

Pinch-hitter Jason Heyward broke an eighth-inning tie with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-3 victory over the reeling Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night