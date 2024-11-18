Published 21:29 IST, November 18th 2024
Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card
Turns out baseballs aren't the only thing Paul Skenes can get to move fast. A Topps trading card featuring a patch from the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher's jersey and his autograph is so hot the Pirates are making a splashy offer in hopes of landing it in trade.
