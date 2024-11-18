sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

Published 21:29 IST, November 18th 2024

Pirates offering season tickets and more for a one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card

Turns out baseballs aren't the only thing Paul Skenes can get to move fast. A Topps trading card featuring a patch from the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher's jersey and his autograph is so hot the Pirates are making a splashy offer in hopes of landing it in trade.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pirates offering season tickets
Pirates offering season tickets | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

21:29 IST, November 18th 2024