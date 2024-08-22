Published 21:51 IST, August 22nd 2024
'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik will join 'Dancing With the Stars'
Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik — better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy” — will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates after winning the bronze medal during the men's artistic gymnastics individual pommel finals at Bercy Arena | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:51 IST, August 22nd 2024