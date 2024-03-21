Advertisement

Asian Games bronze medallist Ashok and Parmjeet Kumar qualified for the Paris Paralympics by winning a silver medal each at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Thursday.

Competing in the 41kg category, Manpreet Kaur earned a bronze medal after lifting 86kg.

In a display of sheer strength and determination, Ashok lifted an impressive 192kg and 196kg respectively, which gave him the silver medal.

After his second attempt was declared a 'no lift', he cleared 196kg in his third.

In the fiercely-contested 49kg category, Parmjeet lifted 160kg and 166kg in his first two attempts and narrowly missed out on the gold.

Ashok said after his effort, "To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realising that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country."