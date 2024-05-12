Advertisement

Pranavi Urs produced a strong finish with three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine for a top-10 finish at the Aramco Team Series Korea.

Pranavi shot rounds of 69-77-69 for a 1-under 215 and was tied-seventh at the end of the competition.

This was the second top-10 finish in six starts this season for the Mysuru girl, who has been an 'Order of Merit' winner in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, before earning a status on the Ladies European Tour.

The other two Indians, the Olympic-bound Diksha Dagar (79-72-71) shot 6-over to finish tied 37th while Vani Kapoor (77-74-77) had a below-par 12-over and tied 60th rank.

Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim lived up to her billing as the home favourite to win by three shots in Seoul.

Leading by two shots heading into the final round, the Major winner held off Charley Hull’s Sunday surge carding a round of 68 (-4) to end the week on 10-under par.

Pranavi had a sedate front nine with a birdie on the sixth and a bogey on the ninth. She birdied three times on 14th, 16th and the 17th with no bogeys for a 69.

Diksha trying to force things had five birdies along with four bogeys for a 71.