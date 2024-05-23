Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 14:44 IST
Preetismita Bhoi smashes clean and jerk record for gold at World Youth C'ship
Indian weightlifter Preetismita Bhoi smashed the youth clean and jerk world record in the women's 40kg category to win a gold medal at the IWF World Youth Championships here. The 15-year-old bettered the existing record of 75kg by 1kg here on Wednesday.
- Sports
- 1 min read
She lifted 57kg in snatch for a total effort of 133kg, finishing within 2kg of the youth world standard on total on the opening day of the competition It was a 1-2 finish for India as Jyoshna Sabar clinched the silver with a total effort of 125kg (56kg+69kg). Fatma Kolcak of Turkey finished third with a total lift of 120kg (55kg+65kg).
It was a good day for Indians at the competition as two more weightlifters finished on the podium.
Payal fetched a silver medal as she heaved a total of 147kg (65kg+147kg) in the women's 45kg event.
She finished second behind Colombian Lawren Estrada 151kg (67kg+84kg), who claimed her second world title.
Babulal Hembrom was India's fourth lifter to finish on the podium. He lifted 193kg (86kg+107kg) to bag the bronze in the men's 49 kg event. PTI APA PM APA PM PM
Published May 23rd, 2024 at 14:44 IST