×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Prime Volleyball League: Delhi Toofans stun Bengaluru Torpedoes to open Super 5s campaign

Mujeeb justified his selection in the starting line-up with consecutive blocks on Lazar Dodic, but Santhosh's super serve kept the game wide open.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Delhi Toofans
Delhi Toofans | Image:Prime Volleyball League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi Toofans picked up a comprehensive 15-13, 18-16, 17-15 win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their first Super 5s game in the third season of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Monday. Santhosh was named the Player of the Match.

Anand's acrobatics were on display straightaway as the Delhi libero made tremendous saves. But setter Paulo's clever passes to his attackers kept the Torpedoes on level terms. Mujeeb justified his selection in the starting line-up with consecutive blocks on Lazar Dodic, but Santhosh's super serve kept the game wide open. Danial Aponza's impressive showing from the middle edged Delhi ahead in the game of small margins.

Advertisement

The game turned into a battle of middles with Mujeeb and Aayush contributing in attacks for their respective sides. Heptinstall found ways to trouble Delhi's defence finding gaps through Aponza, from Zone 4, as the Torpedoes fought back. A couple of block errors from the Torpedoes kept Delhi's spirits up. A crucial error from Heptinstall in attack cost Bengaluru and Delhi took control.

Anand showcased his setting skills on the night, while Santhosh continued to make solid spikes. Ibin's presence provided the Torpedoes a new option in attack, despite Aponza-led three-man block posing a challenge. Saqlain Tariq's clever passing allowed Delhi to attack from all corners of the court, bemusing the Torpedoes defence. Despite Ibin's fight back, Santhosh closed the game with thunderous spikes, helping Delhi get the win.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

33 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

42 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

an hour ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

an hour ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kamal Nath’s Son Nakul to Contest From Chhindwara: Reports

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 GG vs UPW live score: Deepti Sharma turned the tables

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Vivek Agnihotri Reviews Ravi Kishan Starrer Maamla Legal Hai

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Inside Pulkit-Kriti's Dreamy Wedding Venue In Delhi NCR

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  5. Andhra CID Files Chargesheet Against TDP Chief, Others in Land Scam Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo