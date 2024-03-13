×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

In a first, Prime Volleyball League introduces new innovation to enhance fan experience

The ongoing third season has already witnessed some spectacular games with most of them going into deciding sets, keeping the fans at the edge of their seats.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
David Lee
David Lee | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 has taken a giant leap forward in sports broadcast innovation by implementing ground-breaking initiatives that involve equipping team owners and coaches with state-of-the-art heart rate monitors. The move is aimed to revolutionize the fan experience while viewing elite volleyball action.

The ongoing third season of the league has already witnessed some spectacular matches with most of them going into deciding sets, keeping the audience at the edge of their seat. With this addition, the fans will also get to see and feel the real emotions that the coaches and team owners go through during the thrilling matches.

Advertisement

All of the team owners and coaches have embraced this initiative and have also recognized its potential. The heart rate monitors will track and analyze key metrics such as heart rate variability, recovery time, and stress levels.

Speaking about the innovation, Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of RuPay Prime Volleyball League said, “We got innovative rules like Super Point, Super Serve in the league and now these rules are being used in different leagues around the world. But this, heart rate monitor is very important because coaches and owners are integral part of the game and to see how they react, and express their emotions, all this is part and parcel of the package that we want to put out for our viewers. This kind of innovation just adds to the rest of the innovations we have introduced in the league.”

Advertisement

International Volleyball commentators Ci Michel and Lewie Lett also voiced their opinions on the innovation. Ci Michel said, “It is an amazing thing to do. The team owners put so much love and energy into the team and it will be very good for the television. Experimenting with the game is always important. It will give the fans something new to see. I hope the RuPay Prime Volleyball League gets the credit it deserves for implementing this innovation.”

To heighten the thrill, excitement, and adrenaline, the third season held the matches in best of five sets format, resulting in almost every game going right down to the last minute. The sensational comeback wins recorded in the ongoing season by franchises mark some of the most memorable encounters in the league's history.

Advertisement

Lewie Lett praised the league for the initiative and explained an additional element the implementation of the heartrate monitors will provide.

He said, “It is a super addition to the league. It will help viewers understand how much pressure is on the team owner and coaches. I am looking forward to the storylines that will be attached to it.”

Advertisement

The commentators also praised the production and broadcast levels of the league. Ci said, “Everything that PVL is doing in terms of broadcast is just top-notch. The light shows, interactions with the fans, jerseys being given out to children and you can see from the fact that the stadium is full for the matches.”

Lewie added, “I have been involved in a lot of productions, and I absolutely, love the studio part of the production here as you can tell stories, and give your insights before the game, which is very rare in world broadcasting of volleyball. I love how dynamic the coverage is, and the graphics that come up explaining the rules. I love how creative they are and I enjoy seeing them.”

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Intermittent rains and thunderstorms lashed Shimla on Wednesday.

Himachal Weather Alert

a few seconds ago
Karnataka Faces Drought Emergency Ahead of Summer, Drinking Water Shortage Looms Across 236 Taluks

Bengaluru Water Crisis

2 minutes ago
Death

Schoolboy Dies

3 minutes ago
ndmc

Connaught Place

8 minutes ago
Laapataa Ladies

Ranta-Preity Connection

15 minutes ago
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on diesel price

16 minutes ago
Mysuru's 31-year-old 'King' Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

'King' Yaduveer Wadiyar

23 minutes ago
CAA Protest

CAA Legal Debate

28 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

37 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri

CAA

38 minutes ago
hair colour

Lasting Hair Colour Tips

40 minutes ago
Residents will now get authorised parking in 35 sectors of Noida.

Noida Surface Parking

42 minutes ago
Thailand

Places To Travel In April

42 minutes ago
Moringa Leaves

Moringa Leaves Benefits

43 minutes ago
Breathing Technique

4-2-8-2 Breathing

an hour ago
One Nation, One Election

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
Amit Shah

Amit Shah

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Viral Video Captures Youth Electrocuting Self at Ambala Railway Station

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Thane: Cleaner Killed After Collapse of Gutter Slab

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Nayab Saini Proves Majority, Wins Trust Vote in Haryana Assembly

    India News7 hours ago

  5. B'luru Water Crisis: Use of Drinking Water Banned in Swimming Pools

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo