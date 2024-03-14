×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Prime Volleyball League: Mumbai Meteors pick crucial win vs Ahmedabad Defenders in Super 5s stage

Mumbai Meteors edged out the Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller in the Super 5s stage of the Prime Volleyball League powered by A23

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Prime Volleyball League
Prime Volleyball League | Image:Prime Volleyball League
Mumbai Meteors edged out the Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller in the Super 5s stage of the Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, picking up an 15-8, 13-15, 7-15, 16-14, 15-13 win at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Thursday. Amit Gulia was named the Player of the Match.

Shikhar Singh was at the heart of Ahmedabad's defence, justifying his selection in starting line-up over veteran Manoj. Amit and Shubham started attacking from outside lines to take Shikhar out of equation. Unforced errors from Ahmedabad allow the Meteors to gain momentum. Ahmedabad's risky move of substituting Muthu proved costly, and Mumbai took an early lead.

Muthusamy and Angaumuthu's returns to court provided Ahmedabad attacking flair. Amit and Shubham tested Ahmedabad's defence with spicy attacks. Shon T John began helping Ahmedabad gain momentum with his all-round display, and the Defenders opened the doors for a comeback. Shameem kept Mumbai's attacks going from the middle, but Shon T kept Ahmedabad's spirits high and the Defenders took a 2-1 lead.

Shikhar and Ilya shackled Mumbai attackers but Amit's incessant attacks kept the Meteors in the hunt. A couple of errors from Ahmedabad favoured Mumbai, pushing the game to the fifth set. Amit started finding ways around tall blockers, helping Mumbai. Angamuthu's spikes, and Max Senica's super serve put pressure on the Meteors, but Aditya's monster block on Shon T helped Mumbai clinch a thrilling win.

Watch the LIVE coverage of Prime Volleyball League Season 3 from 15th February 2024, 6:30 PM onwards, only on Sony Sports Network.

