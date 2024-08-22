Published 21:57 IST, August 22nd 2024
Professor Pete? Former Trojans, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returning to USC to teach a class
Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California — as a teacher.Carroll told KJR-FM on Tuesday that he plans to teach a class at USC in the spring, and the university confirmed Wednesday the championship-winning football coach’s return in some role.
Image: AP
