  • Professor Pete? Former Trojans, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returning to USC to teach a class

Published 21:57 IST, August 22nd 2024

Professor Pete? Former Trojans, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returning to USC to teach a class

Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California — as a teacher.Carroll told KJR-FM on Tuesday that he plans to teach a class at USC in the spring, and the university confirmed Wednesday the championship-winning football coach’s return in some role.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
