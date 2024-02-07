Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Complete list of sports persons invited for Ram Temple consecration

Over 7,000 guests are expected to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya including cricketers and other sports personalities.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The consecration event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to sit in the ceremony as the patron. Several high-profile names from all walks of life will also be present at the Ram Temple inauguration. Over 7,000 guests are expected to attend the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya including cricketers and other sports personalities. 

3 things you need to know

  • Former India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been invited
  • Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is also expected to attend
  • Venkatesh Prasad has already reached Ayodhya for the event    

Also Read: 'Jai Shree Ram': SA cricketer Keshav Maharaj leaves special message for grand opening of Ram Mandir

Advertisement

List of sports persons expected to attend Ram Temple consecration

PTI has obtained the state guest list, comprising over 500 individuals, encompassing a diverse array of politicians, actors, sports figures, and industrialists invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir on Monday. The extent of attendance for the inauguration ceremony remains uncertain.

Advertisement
  1. Sachin Tendulkar (cricketer)
  2. MS Dhoni (cricketer)
  3. Virat Kohli (cricketer)
  4. Rohit Sharma (cricketer)
  5. Sourav Ganguly (cricketer)
  6. Kapil Dev (cricketer)
  7. Sunil Gavaskar (cricketer)
  8. Virender Sehwag (cricketer)
  9. Ravichandran Ashwin (cricketer)
  10. Mithali Raj (cricketer)
  11. Rahul Dravid (cricketer)
  12. Ravindra Jadeja (cricketer)
  13. Harbhajan Singh (cricketer)
  14. Gautam Gambhir (cricketer)
  15. Venkatesh Prasad (cricketer)
  16. Neeraj Chopra (athlete)
  17. PT Usha (athlete)
  18. Leander Paes (tennis player)
  19. PV Sindhu (badminton player)
  20. Pullela Gopichand (badminton player)
  21. Saina Nehwal (badminton player)
  22. Viswanathan Anand (chess player)
  23. Karnam Malleswari (wrestler)
  24. Kalyan Chaube (footballer)
  25. Kavita Raut Tungar (long-distance runner)
  26. Devendra Jhanjadia (paralympic javelin thrower)
  27. Bhaichung Bhutia (footballer)

     
Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. How airlines are responding to Boeing 737 MAX 9 incident

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. India's Davis Cup heroes to headlines Bengaluru Open 2024

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Indian-origin Australian senator, takes oath on the Bhagavad Gita

    Videos18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement