The Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ is scheduled to be held in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. The consecration event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is slated to sit in the ceremony as the patron. Several high-profile names from all walks of life will also be present at the Ram Temple inauguration. Over 7,000 guests are expected to attend the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya including cricketers and other sports personalities.

Former India captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been invited

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is also expected to attend

Venkatesh Prasad has already reached Ayodhya for the event

List of sports persons expected to attend Ram Temple consecration

PTI has obtained the state guest list, comprising over 500 individuals, encompassing a diverse array of politicians, actors, sports figures, and industrialists invited to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir on Monday. The extent of attendance for the inauguration ceremony remains uncertain.

Sachin Tendulkar (cricketer) MS Dhoni (cricketer) Virat Kohli (cricketer) Rohit Sharma (cricketer) Sourav Ganguly (cricketer) Kapil Dev (cricketer) Sunil Gavaskar (cricketer) Virender Sehwag (cricketer) Ravichandran Ashwin (cricketer) Mithali Raj (cricketer) Rahul Dravid (cricketer) Ravindra Jadeja (cricketer) Harbhajan Singh (cricketer) Gautam Gambhir (cricketer) Venkatesh Prasad (cricketer) Neeraj Chopra (athlete) PT Usha (athlete) Leander Paes (tennis player) PV Sindhu (badminton player) Pullela Gopichand (badminton player) Saina Nehwal (badminton player) Viswanathan Anand (chess player) Karnam Malleswari (wrestler) Kalyan Chaube (footballer) Kavita Raut Tungar (long-distance runner) Devendra Jhanjadia (paralympic javelin thrower) Bhaichung Bhutia (footballer)



