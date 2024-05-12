Updated May 11th, 2024 at 14:54 IST
Ramit Tandon ousts Faraz, enters World Squash second round
India’s Ramit Tandon made a fine start to his campaign in the World Squash Championships with a breezy win over USA’s Faraz Khan at Cairo.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian flag | Image:Pixabay
Advertisement
India’s Ramit Tandon made a fine start to his campaign in the World Squash Championships with a breezy win over USA’s Faraz Khan at Cairo.
The world No. 36 Tandon, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, emerged a 11-1 11-3 11-3 winner in the first round, dismantling Khan, world No. 57, in just 13 minutes.
Advertisement
Tandon, the lone Indian in the fray here, will face seventh seed Mohamed El Shorbagy of England, a 10-time medallist in the World Championships, in the second round on Sunday.
Advertisement
Published May 11th, 2024 at 14:54 IST