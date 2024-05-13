Updated May 13th, 2024 at 12:55 IST
Ramit Tandon retires midway from his second round clash in squash World Championship
Injury forced India’s Ramit Tandon to retire from his second-round match against World No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the squash World Championships.
Press Trust Of India
Injury forced India’s Ramit Tandon to retire from his second-round match against World No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.
Tandon, India's highest-ranked player at 36, was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following a promising performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8 on Sunday.
It was Tandon's first meeting with the former World No 1.
