Injury forced India’s Ramit Tandon to retire from his second-round match against World No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Tandon, India's highest-ranked player at 36, was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following a promising performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8 on Sunday.

It was Tandon's first meeting with the former World No 1.