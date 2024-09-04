Published 18:24 IST, September 4th 2024
Randal Grichuk homers twice as Diamondbacks hold off Giants 8-7
Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo drive in the fifth to move within one of 300 for his career, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the San Francisco Giants 8-7 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight road win.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Arizona Diamondbacks Randal Grichuk reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:24 IST, September 4th 2024