Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Randhawa becomes first Indian to win Senior Euro Q-School, qualifies for Legends Tour

Three players France's Lionel Alexandre (72), Simon Griffiths (72) of England and Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda (72) were tied for second at 280, while Andrew Marshall of England with 75 claimed the fifth and final card on offer.

Press Trust Of India
Jyoti Randhawa
Jyoti Randhawa | Image:Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Veteran golfer Jyoti Randhawa became the first Indian to finish on top in the Senior European Tour's Qualifying School and claim full playing rights in the Legends Tour this season.

Randhawa finished with a 12-under 276 total and four shots ahead of his nearest rivals. Randhawa, who turned 50 in 2022 and played his first few events on the Senior Tour in Europe in 2023, shot rounds of 71-67-68-70 for 276 at the Gloria Golf Club in Antalya.

Advertisement

Three players France's Lionel Alexandre (72), Simon Griffiths (72) of England and Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda (72) were tied for second at 280, while Andrew Marshall of England with 75 claimed the fifth and final card on offer.

The final stage of Legends School is often considered tougher than the main event as only five cards are available from the field. The field had 55 players this year and many were past European Tour champions.

Advertisement

"It feels really good," said Randhawa, a three-time (2000, 2006, 2007) Hero Indian Open winner.

"I got a few starts last year but I thought if I come to Q School and get in the top five, I'll get to play the whole year, and here I am. I'm happy that I won and now I can plan my season," he added.

Advertisement

Randhawa, a former DP World Tour player, eight-time Asian Tour winner and one-time winner in Japan, was two shots ahead after three rounds and made it four by the end of the fourth round.

Randhawa played and missed the cut at the Senior Open last year, when he had Jeev Milkha Singh, who finished in Top-15, and Arjun Atwal for company.

Advertisement

Jeev played 10 events in 2023 and had Top-10s in four of them and finished 13th on the Merit list to keep his card.

"I'm pretty young for starting out (on the Legends Tour). If I can go in there and win a tournament then that makes everything a lot easier. My aim is to win one and take it from there," Randhawa said.

Advertisement

Randhawa's final round included birdies on the final two holes for a total of 12-under 276. He had started the final day with a two-shot lead and remained in control of the tournament in blustery conditions on the New Course.

When Randhawa made another gain on the 10th, it looked like he would coast to victory.

Advertisement

However, a double bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the 15th opened the door for France's Lionel Alexandre, Simon Griffiths of England and Spaniard Carlos Balmaseda.

But Randhawa emphatically sealed victory with his two closing birdies, leaving the others to focus on the tight battle for the other four cards. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 16:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info7 minutes ago

  3. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-401 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal Summoned by Delhi Court on February 17

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement