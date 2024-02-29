Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

Randhawa starts with 69, lies 51st in New Zealand

Veteran Indian golfer Jyoti Randhawa, who plans to divide his time between the Asian Tour and Legends European Tour, got off to a decent start at the New Zealand Open, carding a two-under 69 in the opening round here on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Jyoti Randhawa
Jyoti Randhawa | Image:Olympics.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The 50-year-old Indian, who is a former Asian Tour No. 1, was placed Tied-51st after the first round in an event that features a Pro-Am format.

Starting from the 10th tee, Randhawa went through the back-nine in a strong four-under 32 and was five-under with a birdie on the first hole.

Then came a crippling triple bogey on Par-4 fifth hole and his score dropped to two-under. He is the only Indian in the field this week.

Another veteran Scott Hend, who has 10 victories, shot a seven-under 64 to take a share of the first-round lead with countryman Matthew Griffin, who won this event in 2016.

Hend made a remarkable recovery from prostate cancer two years ago and last year won on the European Seniors Tour.

The event is being played at two courses, the Remarkables Course and the Coronet Course at Millbrook Resort, just outside Queenstown. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

