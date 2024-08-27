sb.scorecardresearch
  • Randy Arozarena hits a 3-run homer against his former team as the Mariners top the Rays 5-1

Published 15:04 IST, August 27th 2024

Randy Arozarena hits a 3-run homer against his former team as the Mariners top the Rays 5-1

Randy Arozarena smacked a three-run homer against his former team, Bryce Miller allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena | Image: AP
