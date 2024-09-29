sb.scorecardresearch
  • Jonathan Ornelas Had A Two-Run Single As Rangers Score Four Runs In ninth To Beat Angels 9-8

Published 11:36 IST, September 29th 2024

Jonathan Ornelas had a two-run single in Texas' four-run ninth inning and the Rangers scored six times in the final two innings to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8 on Saturday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rangers Beat Angels 9-8
Rangers Beat Angels 9-8 | Image: AP
