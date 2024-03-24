×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 07:46 IST

Rays’ pitcher Shane McClanahan frustrated but determined after second Tommy John surgery

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is frustrated but determined following his second Tommy John surgery.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shane McClanahan
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan watch from the dugout against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game; Image: AP | Image:self
  Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Tampa Bay Rays All-Star Shane McClanahan is frustrated but determined following his second Tommy John surgery.

McClanahan met with the media for the first time before the Rays’ game Wednesday night against Boston since undergoing the procedure on Aug. 21.

The left-hander is not expected back until 2025.

“I’m feeling about as good as I can be and, obviously, frustrated,” McClanahan said. “It’s unfortunate, but I take a lot of pride in taking that ball and representing this community and my teammates when I take the ball and when I’m out there competing. I’m already missing it, I really am, but I’m working my butt off to get back.”

McClanahan said there was also clean-up work done.

“We kind of knew that it needed to be done, McClanahan said of the surgery done by Dr. Keith Meister, “And he went in there, and he cleaned some other stuff up, bone chips obviously, and whatever he decided to do in there. Obviously, I wish it never had to happen. But it is what it is.”

McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up.

McClanahan (11-2) went 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

“To tell you the truth, it’s one of those things where I had the surgery a long time ago, and I kind of knew what to expect,” McClanahan said. “I got through it then, and the surgery has just progressed leaps and bounds in the last eight to 10 years. I’ve got a great group of people around me, and I was ready to get to work. I was ready to be the old Shane McClanahan on that mound.”

Published September 7th, 2023 at 07:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

