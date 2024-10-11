sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region

Published 16:19 IST, October 11th 2024

Rays say it may take ‘weeks’ to fully assess damage at Tropicana Field, after Milton struck region

The Tampa Bay Rays say it may take weeks to fully assess how much damage was done to Tropicana Field, which saw its roof ripped to shreds by the force of Hurricane Milton.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tropicana Field
An aerial drone view shows Tropicana Field with the roof damaged after Hurricane Milton in downtown St. Petersburg, Fla. | Image: Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

16:19 IST, October 11th 2024