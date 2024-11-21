Published 23:13 IST, November 21st 2024
'Ready to Defend the Crown': Pathirana and Bracewell Express Excitement Joining Champion NYS
Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana and New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell have voiced their enthusiasm about joining forces.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ready to Defend the Crown - Pathirana and Bracewell Express Excitement Joining Champion New York Strikers for Abu Dhabi T10 | Image: special arrangement
Advertisement
Loading...
23:13 IST, November 21st 2024