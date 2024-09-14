Published 14:33 IST, September 14th 2024
Real Madrid halts concerts at its stadium after neighbors complain about the noise
Real Madrid will temporarily stop holding concerts at its renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after neighbors complained about the loud noise, the Spanish club said late Friday
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League 2024-25 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:33 IST, September 14th 2024