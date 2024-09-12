Published 12:27 IST, September 12th 2024
Reggie Bush was at his LA-area home when 3 male suspects attempted to break in
Former football star Reggie Bush was at his Encino home Tuesday night when three male suspects attempted to break in, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.
Former NFL running back Reggie Bush jokes with laughs after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds | Image: AP
