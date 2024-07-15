Published 11:34 IST, July 15th 2024

Robert MacIntyre wins his national open in Scotland with birdie to beat Adam Scott

MacIntyre seized on a huge break on the par-5 16th when he realized he was standing on a sprinkler head in rough so deep he could barely see his golf ball. He received a free drop in shorter grass and blasted his approach from 248 yards to 6 feet for eagle to tie Adam Scott for the lead.