Published 10:54 IST, September 17th 2024
Rockies beat Diamondbacks 3-2 on 9th-inning error as Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery
Brenton Doyle scored the winning run on a ninth-inning throwing error, and Colorado dealt a blow to the Arizona Diamondbacks playoff chances with a 3-2 win Monday night in a game that marked the return of Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela from Tommy John surgery
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rockies beat Diamondbacks 3-2 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:54 IST, September 17th 2024