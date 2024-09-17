Published 10:54 IST, September 17th 2024

Rockies beat Diamondbacks 3-2 on 9th-inning error as Senzatela returns from Tommy John surgery

Brenton Doyle scored the winning run on a ninth-inning throwing error, and Colorado dealt a blow to the Arizona Diamondbacks playoff chances with a 3-2 win Monday night in a game that marked the return of Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela from Tommy John surgery