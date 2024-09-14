Published 15:13 IST, September 14th 2024
Rodríguez hits 3-run homer in 8th, Mariners beat Rangers 5-4 to spoil deGrom's return
— Julio Rodríguez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to help spoil Jacob deGrom’s return to the mound and send the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mariners beat Rangers 5-4 | Image: AP
