Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe's best
Rory McIlroy capped off a tumultuous year by winning the World Tour Championship and his sixth title as Europe's No. 1 player. He birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 3-under 69 to win by two over Rasmus Hojgaard.
Associated Press Television News
