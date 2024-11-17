sb.scorecardresearch
  • Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe's best

Published 21:56 IST, November 17th 2024

Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai and a 6th title as Europe's best

Rory McIlroy capped off a tumultuous year by winning the World Tour Championship and his sixth title as Europe's No. 1 player. He birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 3-under 69 to win by two over Rasmus Hojgaard.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai
Rory McIlroy ends his year with another win in Dubai | Image: AP
21:56 IST, November 17th 2024