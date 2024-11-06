sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Donald Trump | Google Interference | Russia Bomb Threat | India vs Canada | Elon Musk |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Rory Mcilroy Looks To Clinch Race To Dubai Title With New Swing After 3 Weeks Shut Away In A Studio

Published 20:22 IST, November 6th 2024

Rory Mcilroy Looks To Clinch Race To Dubai Title With New Swing After 3 Weeks Shut Away In A Studio

Rory McIlroy can finish a season as the European tour’s top player for the sixth time with a win at the Abu Dhabi Championship this week. He’ll attempt to do so with a new swing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the seventh fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

20:22 IST, November 6th 2024