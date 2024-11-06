Published 20:22 IST, November 6th 2024
Rory Mcilroy Looks To Clinch Race To Dubai Title With New Swing After 3 Weeks Shut Away In A Studio
Rory McIlroy can finish a season as the European tour’s top player for the sixth time with a win at the Abu Dhabi Championship this week. He’ll attempt to do so with a new swing.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the seventh fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo
