  • Rory McIlroy makes late error to ruin 3rd-round charge in Abu Dhabi; Paul Waring leads by 1

Published 19:19 IST, November 9th 2024

Rory McIlroy makes late error to ruin 3rd-round charge in Abu Dhabi; Paul Waring leads by 1

Rory McIlroy's charge at the Abu Dhabi Championship faltered when he found water off his drive and made double bogey on the last hole on Saturday, leaving him five shots off the lead held by Paul Waring heading into the final round.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy attends the day one of the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy attends the day one of the BMW PGA Championship | Image: Associated Press
