Published 19:42 IST, November 14th 2024
Rory Mcilroy Tied For Lead At World Tour Championship And Strengthens Race To Dubai Title Bid
The European Tour's Race to Dubai title was already heavily favoured to go to Rory McIlroy. Following the opening round of the season-ending World Tour Championship, McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton were tied for the lead with a 5-under 67.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits off the first tee during the first round of World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement
Loading...
19:42 IST, November 14th 2024