Published 16:38 IST, November 7th 2024

Rory Mcllroy Returns From Month Off With A New Swing And A 5-under 67 In Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy returned from a month away from competitive action and shot a 5-under 67 with a new swing in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the seventh fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo
