Published 16:38 IST, November 7th 2024
Rory Mcllroy Returns From Month Off With A New Swing And A 5-under 67 In Abu Dhabi
Rory McIlroy returned from a month away from competitive action and shot a 5-under 67 with a new swing in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits out of the seventh fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta. | Image: AP Photo
