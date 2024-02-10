English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Indian Rugby Football Union to launch first of its kind Rugby Premier League

Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) announced that they will be launching a first of its kind franchise-based league for Rugby, Rugby Premier League (RPL).

Republic Sports Desk
Rugby Premier League
Rugby Premier League | Image:Rugby Premier League
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in its stated goals of spreading the development of the sport across the country, announced that they will be launching a first of its kind franchise-based league for Rugby to be called the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India. It was also announced that IRFU has partnered with one of India’s leading sport marketing company Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd for organising & marketing the league. The league to be played in the 7s format of the sport is slated to be held in September this year and will feature 6 teams in its inaugural season. 

Speaking on the historic announcement, the President of Indian Rugby Football Union, Mr Rahul Bose said “This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years. This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to take the leap towards starting a professional league in India. We are confident that the RPL will be a game changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world class product.”

Advertisement

Expressing his enthusiasm at partnering with Indian Rugby Football Union for organising & marketing the Rugby Premier League, Mr Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd said, ‘“We at Baseline are extremely delighted to partner with Rugby India & play a part in developing the first franchise-based rugby league. Rugby is a global sport & it has all the elements of being a great TV & on ground sport with its fast paced, action-oriented style of play, with points scored every other minute!


 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement