Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) in its stated goals of spreading the development of the sport across the country, announced that they will be launching a first of its kind franchise-based league for Rugby to be called the Rugby Premier League (RPL). The league will feature some of the best 7s rugby talent internationally as well as from India. It was also announced that IRFU has partnered with one of India’s leading sport marketing company Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd for organising & marketing the league. The league to be played in the 7s format of the sport is slated to be held in September this year and will feature 6 teams in its inaugural season.

Speaking on the historic announcement, the President of Indian Rugby Football Union, Mr Rahul Bose said “This is a landmark moment for India and Indian Rugby. Rugby is one of the biggest sports globally and India has been making steady progress in the sport for the last few years. This strengthened our belief that now is the right time for us to take the leap towards starting a professional league in India. We are confident that the RPL will be a game changer for Indian Rugby by providing our players a platform to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world and showcase their talent. The RPL will be a world class product.”

Expressing his enthusiasm at partnering with Indian Rugby Football Union for organising & marketing the Rugby Premier League, Mr Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd said, ‘“We at Baseline are extremely delighted to partner with Rugby India & play a part in developing the first franchise-based rugby league. Rugby is a global sport & it has all the elements of being a great TV & on ground sport with its fast paced, action-oriented style of play, with points scored every other minute!”



