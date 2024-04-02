×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 14:38 IST

'My childhood dream turned into reality': Sachin, Yuvraj & others recall India's 2011 World Cup win

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and other cricket legends reminisce on the 13th anniversary of India's triumphant 2011 World Cup victory.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011
OTD: India won the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Thirteen years have gone by since Gautam Gambhir's iconic knock helped India win its second ODI World Cup in 2011. On April 2, 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka in the World Cup final, winning the famous trophy in front of a cheering crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The final match between India and Sri Lanka saw outstanding performances with both bat and ball, cementing the names of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, and Zaheer Khan in Indian cricketing history. From Gambhir's tough 97 in a mud-stained jersey to MS Dhoni's poised conclusion with an incredible 6, the final at the Wankhede is a fond memory for millions of Indian cricket fans.

In the run-up to the final, both teams put up outstanding performances throughout the competition. After winning four of their six games and only losing once against Pakistan, Sri Lanka came in second place in Group A. India, on the other hand, finished second in Group B, having won four of six matches, with defeats to South Africa and a dramatic game against England. Despite ending tied on points with South Africa, India took second place owing to their higher net run rate.

Following the group stage, India won two high-stakes matches in the knockout matches. In the quarterfinals, IND defeated Australia, who were the defending champions. In the semifinal the MS Dhoni-led team was victorious against their arch-rivals Pakistan. 

The 2011 ODI World Cup final, held at Wankhede Stadium, was the first between two Asian countries. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274 for 6, headed by a century by Mahela Jayawardene. He was helped by the elegant Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 48 runs off 67 balls, before Nuwan Kulasekara's quickfire 32 off 30 balls boosted Sri Lanka's total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan each took two wickets, with Khan giving India an excellent start in the powerplay.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were dismissed early in the second innings, dealing India a blow. At 31 for 2, Virat Kohli and Gambhir stabilised India's batting with an important 83-run partnership before Dhoni joined Gambhir in the middle. Together, they carried India's total above 200 runs, with both batsmen hitting half-centuries before Gambhir was out for 97.

Yuvraj Singh, India's top performer throughout the competition, led the team to victory with Dhoni, who scored a match-winning six and finished undefeated on 91 runs. This thrilling victory returned the cherished trophy to India, claiming their second ODI World Cup championship, with Dhoni earning Player of the Match honours for his important performances with the bat.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

Cricketers react to the major throwback on the internet 

 

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 13:33 IST

