Thirteen years have gone by since Gautam Gambhir's iconic knock helped India win its second ODI World Cup in 2011. On April 2, 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka in the World Cup final, winning the famous trophy in front of a cheering crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The final match between India and Sri Lanka saw outstanding performances with both bat and ball, cementing the names of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, and Zaheer Khan in Indian cricketing history. From Gambhir's tough 97 in a mud-stained jersey to MS Dhoni's poised conclusion with an incredible 6, the final at the Wankhede is a fond memory for millions of Indian cricket fans.

In the run-up to the final, both teams put up outstanding performances throughout the competition. After winning four of their six games and only losing once against Pakistan, Sri Lanka came in second place in Group A. India, on the other hand, finished second in Group B, having won four of six matches, with defeats to South Africa and a dramatic game against England. Despite ending tied on points with South Africa, India took second place owing to their higher net run rate.

Following the group stage, India won two high-stakes matches in the knockout matches. In the quarterfinals, IND defeated Australia, who were the defending champions. In the semifinal the MS Dhoni-led team was victorious against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

The 2011 ODI World Cup final, held at Wankhede Stadium, was the first between two Asian countries. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274 for 6, headed by a century by Mahela Jayawardene. He was helped by the elegant Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 48 runs off 67 balls, before Nuwan Kulasekara's quickfire 32 off 30 balls boosted Sri Lanka's total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan each took two wickets, with Khan giving India an excellent start in the powerplay.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar were dismissed early in the second innings, dealing India a blow. At 31 for 2, Virat Kohli and Gambhir stabilised India's batting with an important 83-run partnership before Dhoni joined Gambhir in the middle. Together, they carried India's total above 200 runs, with both batsmen hitting half-centuries before Gambhir was out for 97.

Yuvraj Singh, India's top performer throughout the competition, led the team to victory with Dhoni, who scored a match-winning six and finished undefeated on 91 runs. This thrilling victory returned the cherished trophy to India, claiming their second ODI World Cup championship, with Dhoni earning Player of the Match honours for his important performances with the bat.

Cricketers react to the major throwback on the internet

Thirteen years ago, my childhood dream turned into reality. Forever grateful for the memories, the team, and the incredible support of over a billion people. pic.twitter.com/RvUuzuGqhQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) Here's wishing the World Champs of 2011 a happy 13th anniversary.



Memories never fade. God bless you all. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/o49MBRb6a6 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) Reliving this feeling ❤️🇮🇳🏆#CWC2011 pic.twitter.com/zT9C0FSusg — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 2-4-2011 Day to remember .. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Worldcup winners #Grateful pic.twitter.com/aocMNyzSWC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) Still get goosebumps thinking about that historic moment in 2011 when we lifted the World Cup 🏆 Incredible memories with an amazing team! #2011WorldCup #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/af3l6llJ1Z — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina)