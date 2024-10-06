sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:09 IST, October 6th 2024

Safety Devin Neal leaves No. 22 Louisville a season after earning All-ACC honors

Louisville announced Saturday that senior free safety Devin Neal has left the program a season after leading the Cardinals with four interceptions and earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Devin Neal leaves No. 22
Devin Neal leaves No. 22 | Image: AP
