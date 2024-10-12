Published 22:08 IST, October 12th 2024
Saigo of Japan leads by one stroke after three rounds of LPGA event in China
Mao Saigo of Japan shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the Buick LPGA Shanghai on Saturday. It was her second consecutive round of 65.Saigo, who is 18 under overall, is looking for her first victory on the LPGA Tour.
Mao Saigo of Japan walks after her tee shot on the 4th hole during the third round of the LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
