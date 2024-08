Published 14:50 IST, August 18th 2024

Sale strikes out 10 in 14th win and Braves hit 3 HRs to rout Angels 11-3

Chris Sale struck out 10 in his 14th win and Marcell Ozuna went 3 for 3 with an early three-run homer as the Atlanta Braves blew out the Los Angeles Angels 11-3 on Saturday night.