Published 12:55 IST, September 16th 2024

Sam Darnold and an attacking defense drive the undefeated Vikings in a 23-17 win over the 49ers

— Sam Darnold passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns against his former team, including a 97-yard strike in the second quarter to Justin Jefferson, and an attacking defense again fueled the Minnesota Vikings in a 23-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.