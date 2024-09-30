Published 23:11 IST, September 30th 2024
Sandip Pradhan's tenure as SAI DG ends, sports secretary Sujata handed additional charge
Sandip Pradhan's tenure as Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General ended on Monday after more than five years at the helm of affairs of the body and he was "relieved" from the post by the government.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
SSandeep Pradhan's tenure as SAI Director General ends | Image: SAI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:11 IST, September 30th 2024