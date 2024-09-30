sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:11 IST, September 30th 2024

Sandip Pradhan's tenure as SAI DG ends, sports secretary Sujata handed additional charge

Sandip Pradhan's tenure as Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director General ended on Monday after more than five years at the helm of affairs of the body and he was "relieved" from the post by the government.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
