Sathish Kumar moves into pre-quarters of Japan Open
Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran progressed to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals after Denmark's Anders Antonsen retired hurt midway in their opening-round match at the Japan Open here on Wednesday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath at the Iran Fajr International Challenge | Image: X/@TNBSLOfficial
