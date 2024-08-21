sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:25 IST, August 21st 2024

Sathish Kumar moves into pre-quarters of Japan Open

Indian shuttler Sathish Kumar Karunakaran progressed to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals after Denmark's Anders Antonsen retired hurt midway in their opening-round match at the Japan Open here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath at the Iran Fajr International Challenge | Image: X/@TNBSLOfficial
