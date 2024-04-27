Advertisement

National champion Senthilkumar, ranked 58th in the world, beat Carrouget 11-4 11-6 11-7 in 29 minutes in the second round on Thursday night after receiving a bye in the opening round.

He will meet fifth seed Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, National Games women’s champion Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.

Fourth seed Salunkhe, ranked 70th in the world, beat Winifer Bonilla of Guatemala 11-8 11-2 11-9 in 25 minutes in the second round following a bye in the first.

She will play fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine next.