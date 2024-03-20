Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:45 IST
Sharath Kamal jumps 54 places to be at 34 in ITTF rankings, in prime position for Olympic berth
Sharath Kamal reclaimed the India No. 1 spot with a massive jump in the latest ITTF Rankings on Tuesday after his sensational run at last week’s Singapore Smash.
The 41-year-old Sharath started the tournament as a qualifier but ended up making it to the quarterfinals, beating World No. 13 Darko Jorgic and World No. 22 Omar Assar on the way. As a result, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion has jumped from 88th to 34th in the men’s singles rankings.
Harmeet Desai (65th) and Manav Thakkar (74th) are the other two Indian men in Top 100.
In women’s singles, Manika Batra (38th) remains the top-ranked Indian despite slipping down two spots. Sreeja Akula gained three places to move to 47th while Yashaswini Ghorpade is World No. 100 after climbing one place
